I agree with Yvonne Abraham (“Rules that punish the innocent,” Metro, Dec. 15). Massachusetts should reverse Draconian rules on visiting prisons and jails and stop gouging families on calls to their incarcerated loved ones. Everyone benefits when families stay connected.

The state could have lowered prison phone rates, but instead it increased its commission to 76 percent. In more than half of Massachusetts’ jails, Securus Technologies is charging $3.10 or more for the first minute, in violation of a Department of Telecommunications and Cable interim cap of 21 cents per minute (25 cents for collect calls). Securus recently renegotiated Suffolk and Essex county contracts, lowering first-minute rates, but raising per-minute rates from 10 and 15 cents respectively to 18 cents and increasing commissions to roughly 50 percent.