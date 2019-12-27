On Dec. 9, Nicole Marie Poole is alleged to have intentionally driven her SUV onto a sidewalk in order to hit a 14-year-old girl she believed to be Mexican (“Iowa woman faces hate crime charges,” Daily Briefing, Dec. 24). Yes, this is a “hate crime,” as some are calling for it to be charged — but it is more than that. This is an act of domestic terrorism.

If the driver had been Muslim and the target white, the media would be reporting the incident, and officials would be investigating it, as a suspected terrorist attack. This double standard cannot be allowed to stand. It is time for law enforcement and the media to label, investigate, and prosecute such acts as acts of terrorism. It is time to acknowledge white-supremacist organizations as terrorist cells. And it is time to label politicians who fail to use their bully pulpit to check this behavior, and who pardon such behavior, as coconspirators in terrorism.