This year began with a federal government shutdown and ended in a showdown, with a historic impeachment vote, and nothing but questions about what that means for 2020. Meanwhile, readers heard the pleas of a teen climate activist, grappled with the deadly drawbacks of vaping, fumed over troubles in transit, mused over Robert Kraft’s arrest in a prostitution sting — oh, and read about animal telepaths. Following is an edited snapshot of the year in letters.

JANUARY: The government shuts down

The entirety of federal government operations should cease to function, or truly shut down, during a lapse in appropriations. The consequences would be dire but would foster urgency for elected officials to quickly resolve, or altogether avoid, such a predicament. Congress and the White House would be motivated to avoid a lapse in appropriations if it meant that all planes were grounded — no family vacation, no business meeting, and no next-day shipping from Amazon. Imagine billions of dollars of perishable goods floating off our coasts with no ports to enter. Imagine no weather forecasts and no national park access. I’d rather imagine a world where my elected officials did their job. (Jan. 18)

Michael S. McCarthy (a furloughed federal employee)

FEBRUARY: Greta Thunberg inspires; Robert Kraft visits a spa

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took part in a strike in Turin on Dec. 13. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

I am an 11-year-old girl writing to get your attention on the issue of climate change. At night I have nightmares of the future. I have always dreamed of having kids. But will I be able to say, “Look, a butterfly”? Adults, don’t leave it to the next generation. I am sick of hearing, “You’re the future.” You still are here, and you will still be here for years to come. There is so much more I would do if I were older. Do you care that our world is in danger? That your grandchildren might think: Why did Grandma and Grandpa ruin my future? We have already ruined so much we can’t fix, but we can stop repeating our mistakes, and like many people say, there is no Planet B. I am scared, and you should be too. We need to try harder in 2019, and change before it is too late. As activist Greta Thunberg said, “Act as if our house is on fire. Because it is.” (Feb. 6)

Genevieve Bird

The spa’s name — Orchids of Asia — clearly plays on the racist stereotype of Asian women submissive to men’s desires, and encountering sex workers who spoke no English should have alerted those soliciting their services that these were women at high risk of being exploited. Perhaps Robert Kraft didn’t know about the trafficking, but he should have known that, by means of his wealth, he was taking advantage of women who probably had little choice. (Feb. 27)

Joanne Tuller

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walked past the White House, after attending church on March 24. Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP via AP

MARCH: College admission scandal; Mueller report

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are getting headlines because they are known actresses. There are potentially hundreds of other parents who may have participated in these illegal payoffs. I wonder whether this far-reaching scandal would even be a news item if we couldn’t lead off the story with two celebrities. Methinks the universities involved protest their innocence too much. If these coaches operated in this way for years, no one knew? No one at these universities raised an eyebrow? This scandal cheapens every undergraduate degree out there. When I hear that someone went to the University of Southern Caflifornia or Georgetown or any other elite school, I will always wonder, “Who paid to get them in?” (March 14)

Nancy Gilbert

The Mueller report has been released, and Donald Trump has emerged as the clear winner. This will give him cause to behave even more deplorably than he has ever before. He will not be impeached and removed from office. The only way he will be removed is through the electoral process. If his opponents in Congress have the slightest chance of ousting him in 2020, they must immediately stop the perpetual investigations they are planning and begin to govern. That was, after all, what they were elected to do. Otherwise, the country will be stuck with the charlatan who occupies the White House for another four years. (March 26)

Michael F. Natola

APRIL: Pet whisperers; judge indicted

In response to a front-page feature on animal communicators: As a physician and cat owner, I found this article interesting, to say the least, but it left me with some unanswered questions. That the animals speak to these “telepaths” in English, in full sentences, has made me wonder about animals in other countries. And what about Siamese cats? Do they speak Thai? Does the English bulldog have a cockney accent or the Japanese Akita speak Japanese? Mittens, my cat, is a Massachusetts native. Does he drop his Rs? I am waiting to find out. (April 10)

Richard Altman

Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph leaves Federal Court on April 25. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As a former judge on Rhode Island’s highest trial court, I was saddened and concerned to read that Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury for obstructing justice by allegedly impeding an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent seeking to arrest a person subject to deportation. . . . Judge Joseph did what she was sworn to do regarding the case in front of her; when that task was completed, she did not become the confederate of a federal ICE agent. (April 30)

Stephen J. Fortunato Jr.

I have struggled for years to understand the liberal positions of people like Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph. The actions of which she is accused are the latest in a string of what I consider to be admirable but unrealistic ideals on illegal immigration on the part of our elected officials. Joseph seems to have taken idealism to a new level of absurdity. (April 30)

Robert Dukas

MAY: Reaction to San Diego temple shooting

For the past several years, I have been on the committee that plans the annual New England region retreat of Jewish men’s clubs. In the past, the worst thing we worried about was someone getting hurt or sick. Now we worry about people being victims of a mass shooting. (May 4)

Stephen William Golden

JUNE: Migrant children detained

Jailing helpless children is not the will of the people. Caring for them is an expression of the common good. I am 72. I know how women my age volunteer and support the common good. Why not call upon grandmothers to come to the dreadful detention facilities every day with one sandwich, one piece of fruit, and a carton of milk for each child there. They will give sponge baths to the little ones and rock them. They will sing and play games with the older toddlers. They will teach English to the elementary school kids. They will talk to all of them. Invite caterers, restaurants, and food distributors to donate sandwich makings. Invite clothing companies to donate simple cotton pants and T-shirts in all sizes. Invite donations of diapers to keep children out of their own urine. Show the nation how great this country is, and that it is not a bigoted, narrow-minded place where children are abused by the hundreds. (June 28)

Susan Wozniak

JULY: The cry of ‘Go back!’

I was only 11 years old in 1953, the era of Joseph McCarthy. I was on a picket line with my parents, protesting the Jim Crow policies of a local retailer who refused to employ any but white staff. Passersby yelled, “Go back to Russia,” which was difficult to understand, since we’d been living in this country for three generations. What I did understand was the look in their eyes and the vitriol in their voices. I find it shocking to hear it again. I thought we had evolved further as a nation. (July 20)

Joan Sokoloff

MBTA workers did repair work on part of the Orange line, between Green Street and Forest Hills Station, on Aug. 10. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

AUGUST: Transit woes

From a letter the writer sent to Charlie Baker while sitting on a commuter rail train: Dear Governor, I am sitting on yet another broken-down train between Hamilton and North Beverly stations. I have ridden this line for 27 years from my home in Ipswich to my job in Boston. For the first 20 years, issues were surprisingly rare. I was a huge booster of the system. For the last seven years or so, the line has been unreliable. For the last two or three years, it has been a nightmare. Not one week of the last two years has gone by without a major disruption — broken trains, signal crossing issues, major delays, weather problems (in years past, the trains ran reliably throughout the winter). I own a business in Boston, and my employees and I rely on the MBTA to get to work. My business is a temporary-employment agency. Our clients all rely on the employees we source for them to get to work on time. When our contract employees can’t get to work, they don’t get paid. We don’t get paid. The economy grinds to a halt, along with all these broken-down trains. (Aug. 31)

Peter O’Connor

SEPTEMBER: Jeffrey Epstein’s money

In the ongoing coverage about Jeffrey Epstein and his secret donations, I think it is appropriate that the Globe replace the first phrase usually used to describe Epstein, “disgraced financier,” with “convicted sex offender.” Articles often cite that he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution, but let’s call that what it actually is — the sexual abuse of someone’s child. If anyone is disgraced now, it’s Harvard, MIT, and the individuals who accepted money from this convicted sex offender. (Sept. 21)

Janice Zazinski

OCTOBER: ‘Quid pro quo’

Besides being mispronounced by some TV fast talkers, “quid pro quo” also has been misapplied in describing the current malfeasance in our nation’s relationship with Ukraine. “Quid pro quo” fits best the outcome of a give and take between two parties, either of whom has a realistic option of walking away from the deal. A mobster reminding the owners of a mom-and-pop store that their “protection insurance” premium is overdue, for example, does not lend itself to the concept. On the street, the latter situation is aptly called a shakedown. Let’s start using that word to describe what just went on between the strongest, richest nation in the world and a small, new, struggling democracy fighting for its very life against Russian-backed paramilitary forces. (Oct. 25)

Robert Curry

Ken Irons, the general manager Arcus Vape in Nashua, vaped in the store on Nov. 26. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

NOVEMBER: Vaping’s dangers

For decades, people used pot. Some smoked every day, some smoked it socially. Some made edibles and ate them. I am in my 80s, and I never saw anyone vomit, or have lung problems, or die from using marijuana. Or even get sick. Then it becomes legal and people start dropping like flies. I don’t believe it. (Nov. 18)

Eileen Padua

DECEMBER: Impeachment

There is no call for celebration. Now that the House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump, I submit that the Founding Fathers wouldn’t be happy but they would be satisfied. On Wednesday, lawmakers did their solemn duty and upheld the principles of the Constitution. (Dec. 20)

Denny Freidenrich