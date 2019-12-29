Former president Barack Obama has again released a list of books he calls his favorite of the year, recommending 19 titles covering everything from the rise of surveillance technology to the NBA.

Obama posted the list to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, alongside another list of books he recommended over the summer. As he has in previous years, Obama wrote that he planned to share his favorite movies and music of the year in the coming days.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” Obama wrote in the tweet accompanying the list. “I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”