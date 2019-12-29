Former president Barack Obama has again released a list of books he calls his favorite of the year, recommending 19 titles covering everything from the rise of surveillance technology to the NBA.
Obama posted the list to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, alongside another list of books he recommended over the summer. As he has in previous years, Obama wrote that he planned to share his favorite movies and music of the year in the coming days.
“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” Obama wrote in the tweet accompanying the list. “I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”
A voracious consumer of books, the former president has shared summer reading lists and year-end book lists several times since leaving office. His 2018 end-of-year favorites list was topped by “Becoming,” written by his wife, Michelle.
Here are the books he called his favorite of 2019:
“The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff
“The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple
“Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep
“Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo
“The Heartbreak of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer
“How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy" by Jenny Odell
“Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli
“Lot: Stories" by Bryan Washington
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney
“The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson
“The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom
“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe
“Solitary” by Albert Woodfox
“The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner
“Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion" by Jia Tolentino
“Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi
“We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter
“A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” by Jim Rooney
“The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala
