He loved “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig ’s locally filmed adaptation of the classic novel by Concord author Louisa May Alcott , and recommended another Christmas release: Destin Daniel Cretton ’s legal drama “Just Mercy,” in which Michael B. Jordan portrays Bryan Stevenson , a Harvard-educated lawyer who battled to free a wrongfully imprisoned man from death row in ’90s Alabama.

A president known across his two terms for exceptional pop-culture savvy, Obama’s film list spanned critically acclaimed titles in a wide range of genres and languages.

In what’s fast-becoming as beloved an end-of-year staple as champagne and fireworks, former president Barack Obama has released a list of his favorite movies and TV series from the past 12 months.

“Ford v Ferrari,” the sports drama starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, made Obama’s list, as did Martin Scorsese’s decades-spanning crime epic “The Irishman.” The 44th president also recommended Noah Baumbach’s drama “Marriage Story,” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannson.

Smaller films on his radar included a pair of first films: Kent Jones’s “Diane,” about a Pittsfield mother (Mary Kay Place) grappling with mortality, and Joe Talbot’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” about two friends (Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors) struggling to find a sense of home in their rapidly gentrifying city.

Obama’s lone comedy pick was “Booksmart.” The critically beloved teen comedy marked the directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde, who once attended boarding school at Phillips Academy in Andover.

International titles recommended by Obama were Jia Zhangke’s Chinese mob saga “Ash Is Purest White,” Mati Diop’s Senegalese ghost story “Atlantics,” Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego’s Colombian crime epic “Birds of Passage,” Christian Petzold’s German war drama “Transit,” Joanna Hogg’s British relationship drama “The Souvenir,” and South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s class satire “Parasite,” this year’s highest-grossing foreign film at the US box office. “The Farewell,” from Boston University grad Lulu Wang — an American comedy-drama mostly in Mandarin with an entirely Asian lead cast — also made his list.

In addition to “American Factory,” the first title distributed by the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company, Obama’s documentary picks included Aretha Franklin concert doc “Amazing Grace,” directed by Sydney Pollack, and space-race time capsule “Apollo 11,” which was edited, produced, and directed by Todd Douglas Miller.

On the TV front, Obama didn’t provide an extensive list, instead selecting three shows that stood out to him: the Emmy-winning second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” on Amazon Prime; Netflix’s true-crime miniseries “Unbelievable,” from Amherst-educated showrunner Susannah Grant; and HBO’s “Watchmen,” a superhero drama from “Lost" showrunner Damon Lindelof, adapted from the classic graphic novel.

In an Instagram caption, Obama explained that his list “includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert.”

The list of Obama’s most-loved movies and TV shows follows the release of his top book picks on Saturday.

Obama was a fan of “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff, professor emerita at Harvard Business School; another Harvard graduate, Casey Cep, made the list with “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee.”

The noted bookworm’s other favorite reads included “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple; “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo; “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer; “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell; “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli; “Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington; “Normal People” by Sally Rooney; “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson; “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom; “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe; “Solitary” by Albert Woodfox; “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner; “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino; “Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi; and “We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter.

Obama added that he was recommending two additional titles “for the sports fans,” which were: “A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” by Jim Rooney, son of the late Steelers legend; and “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala.

“While each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” Obama wrote on Instagram, accompanying his book picks. “They’re the fabric that helps make up a life — the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit.”

The 44th president’s music picks are expected early this week.

