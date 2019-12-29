Yo-Yo Ma and his family spent Boxing Day at The Christmas Revels, a world-touring holiday production that was at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge through this past Sunday.

The renowned cellist — and Berkshires resident — has enjoyed a long association with the Revels; his bestselling album “Songs of Joy and Peace” was inspired by the theatrical performance and its peace round, titled Dona Nobis Pacem, that’s sung with the audience each year.

Backstage, Ma (center) posed for a photo with (from left to right) Revels music director Megan Henderson, Charlie Beck of the band Squirrel Butter, Jake Blount of the band Tui, Charmaine Slaven of Squirrel Butter, musician and song leader David Coffin, bass player Matt Weiner, pianist Issa A. Bibbins, and Revels artistic director Patrick Swanson. Missing from the photo were gospel singer Carolyn Saxon and Libby Weitnauer, of Tui.