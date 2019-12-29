A 25-year-old man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle on a Middleborough street, and police said they believe speed was a factor.

Police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at 198 Old Center St. at about 10:45 p.m. and found the man and his Harley-Davidson in the road, Middleborough police said in a statement early Sunday.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.