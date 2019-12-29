Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took in a Celtics game on Saturday night following a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Gabbard was seen at TD Garden as the Celtics lost to the Toronto Raptors, 113-97, sitting courtside and chatting with Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. It was the second Celtics game in as many days for Wahlberg and McCarthy.

The Hawaii congresswoman held a town hall in Hudson, N.H., Saturday afternoon, and she’ll be back in the New Hampshire on Sunday and Monday for events in Salem and Hampton, according to her schedule.