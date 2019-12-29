Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took in a Celtics game on Saturday night following a campaign stop in New Hampshire.
Gabbard was seen at TD Garden as the Celtics lost to the Toronto Raptors, 113-97, sitting courtside and chatting with Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. It was the second Celtics game in as many days for Wahlberg and McCarthy.
The Hawaii congresswoman held a town hall in Hudson, N.H., Saturday afternoon, and she’ll be back in the New Hampshire on Sunday and Monday for events in Salem and Hampton, according to her schedule.
Currently talking in the TD Garden hallway: Tulsi Gabbard, Enes Kanter, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. OK.— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 29, 2019
Gabbard is one of several Democratic candidates flooding New Hampshire this weekend as the race there enters its final weeks, including Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Michael Bennet. Voters go to the polls in the critical early primary state on Feb. 11.
Advertisement
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.