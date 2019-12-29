Trump’s rejection of LED lighting, high-capacity wind turbines, and even low-flow toilets is in direct opposition to the effort to decouple society’s ecological footprint from economic activity. Because the population is still increasing worldwide, and economic growth is still considered essential for political stability, humanity will necessarily overshoot the planet’s finite resource boundaries unless consumption becomes less harmful to ecosystems.

Any plausible scenario for curtailing the worst effects of the climate crisis must include decreasing the energy intensity of economic production in order to avoid dire ecological and economic consequences. The unhinged rhetoric that Donald Trump is now using defies this fundamental reality ( “Trump attacks wind turbines: Sets up clash vs. Green New Deal,” Page A6, Dec. 24).

Advertisement

The president’s repudiation — for political and ideological purposes — of technologies that hold some promise of mitigating the climate crisis will put us on a straight path to ecological collapse.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge





Trump’s supporters would soil the planet just for spite

I have no plans to travel abroad any time soon. But if I did, I might be too embarrassed to go.

As I read the article “Trump attacks wind turbines” in Tuesday’s Globe, I was angry (and why should I be angry on Christmas Eve?). Our president is openly mocking people who care about the health and well-being of the planet. And his supporters are cheering him on.

Sadly, the state of the environment has been a political issue for some time, but this is a new low. Many Trump supporters passionately believe what he says, and it’s easy to envision some of them, just for spite, using single-use plastic, protesting against a town’s attempt to introduce clean energy, or using outdated light bulbs as a sign of solidarity with a man who doesn’t care about them, his country, future generations, or, least of all, Earth.

Advertisement

I want my young children and their children to live in a world that can largely agree on one thing: that our fragile planet should be nurtured and cared for. When our president mocks wind turbines as “these ugly things” (because ubiquitous power lines are so easy on the eyes), he is stalling, or even setting back progress on the environment. That’s why I’d be so embarrassed to be an American visiting some country that has actually made fighting climate change a priority. To me, it’s the hardest part of this presidency to stomach.

Chris Casavant

Plymouth





While they’re at it, why don’t they just bring back DDT?

The article “Trump attacks wind turbines” cites how Donald Trump opposes almost any regulation designed to protect the environment. Among his many other anti-environmental-protection stances, he wants to return to the days of incandescent light bulbs and plastic straws. He also opposes wind turbines, which he calls windmills, claiming that they are noisy, unattractive, and kill birds. Why doesn’t he go a step further and lift the ban on DDT? This move would prevent the hatching of bald eagles and other raptors, thus sparing them the ordeal of flying into a wind turbine.

William Story

Peabody