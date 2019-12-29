Alex Krieger and Matthew Kiefer’s useful article, “Boston’s new gilded age” (Ideas, Dec. 22), overlooked a critical catalyst of Boston’s mid- and late-19th-century dynamic expansion, which was accomplished through both extensive land filling and successive annexations. That catalyst was Boston’s first public water supply, the 15-mile-long Cochituate Aqueduct, in 1848, and its network of iron pipes that reached every lot in the expanding city, not just those of wealthy subscribers. Without Cochituate water, the residential Back Bay, that embodiment of Boston’s golden age, would not have been habitable.

Boston’s plentiful water supply continued expanding throughout the period, first with the larger Chestnut Hill Reservoir in 1870 and Sudbury Aqueduct in 1878, then steam pumping to higher elevations in 1888, and finally Lake Wachusett, which upon its 1906 completion was the world’s largest drinking water reservoir.