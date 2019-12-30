I will be watching “The Golden Globe Awards,” but I won’t be taking them too seriously. And you shouldn’t either. It’s much ado about nothing except free publicity.

Your TV GPS, Globe critic Matthew Gilbert’s guide to what’s on television, appears at the beginning of each week at BostonGlobe.com . This column covers covers Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

These particular TV and movie trophies are awarded at the whims of only about 100 freelance journalists, and there seems to be very little reasoning or aesthetic judgment involved in their choices. Ultimately, the event is all about the TV-ready fashion statements and supposed misbehavior among the supposedly drunk audience members. This year, Ricky Gervais is hosting for the fifth time, with the organizers and the network hoping he and his predictable unpredictability will help stop the incremental loss of viewers over recent years.

The Globes are a warm-up of sorts for the Oscars. Maybe, just maybe, the movie awards mean a little something, since they sometimes signal which movies will be going into Oscar season from a position of strength. Or they add a bump to certain movies, which helps propel them toward Oscar consideration. Also, Oscar voters get an advance look at how effectively the Globe winners make their acceptance speeches, and whether or not they’d be a hit on the Oscar stage.

But the TV awards are completely superfluous, tacked onto the night simply to get more stars to attend and more viewers to watch. The show is Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1) You do know that the “Law & Order” you love most probably says something about you. There are the vanilla loyalists (“Law & Order”), the drama queens (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), the kooky obsessives (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”), and so on. And yes, I’m joking. On Thursday at 9 p.m., NBC is airing a tribute to its longest-running member of the franchise, called, “The Paley Center Salutes ‘Law & Order: SVU.’” It will include behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the actors, creators and crew members.

Ilana Glazer shown in her Amazon stand-up special, "Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning." Emily V. Aragones/Amazon Studios, Prime Video

2) I do miss “Broad City,” which ended its memorable run this year with a bittersweet, beautifully done finale. So I’m looking forward to “Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning,” a stand-up set from the show’s costar, which is available Friday on Amazon.

3) The documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” makes it to CNN on Wednesday at 9 p.m. It’s the story of Ronstadt’s life, from her breakthrough in the late 1960s to her recent retirement from singing due to a degenerative disease. There are appearances by Bonnie Raitt (“She was like what Beyonce is now”), Don Henley, Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Ry Cooder, Dolly Parton, Aaron Neville, and Peter Asher.

4) No need to worry, my friends. I will always try to keep you apprised of the latest news concerning “Dr. Pimple Popper,” the series that I have awarded the honor of Most Grotesque TV Show Ever Made. I suppose you might disagree with me, if you enjoy the sight of globules, pustules, lipomas, boils, cysts, zits, and pus. The good doctor is back on TLC on Thursday; at 8 p.m., there’s a countdown to the new episode, which is at 9 p.m. Oh, and if you’re a glutton for this kind of lovely material, TLC is premiering “My Feet Are Killing Me” at 10 p.m. as a kind of wart-fungus chaser.

Claes Bang stars in the Netflix series "Dracula," from the creators of PBS's "Sherlock." Netflix

5) The guys who made PBS’s “Sherlock,” Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, are applying their updating magic to the story of “Dracula.” The first season — which is only three episodes — will be available on Netflix on Saturday, and the streaming service is promising “new tales that flesh out the vampire’s gory crimes — and bring his vulnerability into the light.” Sounds a little Anne Rice-y? Danish actor Claes Bang will star as the bloodsucker. Recently, he was featured in the last season of “The Affair,” as the movie star Sasha Mann. Dolly Wells and John Heffernan are also in the cast.

6) Fox is premiering a new police drama called “Deputy,” a word that always makes me think of Barney Fife, but I digress. The show, Thursday at 9 p.m., puts a new man — played by Stephen Dorff — in charge of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and stuff gets real. It’s being promoted as a gritty hour with Western vibes, and it costars Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, and Mark Moses.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Pavarotti” A look at the so-called “People’s Tenor” from Ron Howard. Showtime, Monday, 8 p.m.

“Doctor Who” Stephen Fry, Goran Višnjić, and Robert Glenister join Jodie Whittaker‘s 13th Doctor for Series 12. BBC America, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“Messiah” A man in the Middle East seems to be performing miracles. Is he or isn’t he? Beau Bridges, Jane Adams, and Michelle Monaghan star. Netflix, Wednesday

“Anne With an E” The third and final season. Netflix, Friday

NEW YEAR’S EVE-ING

If you feel like some vicarious New Year’s Eve celebration, here is a glimpse of a few of your choices.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” (ABC, 8-11 p.m., then 11:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m.) The bicoastal coverage will feature additional hosts Billy Porter, Lucy Hale, and Ciara and performances by Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette, Jonas Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Usher, Paula Abdul, and Salt-N-Pepa.

“Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey” (Fox, 8-10 p.m., then 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) Harvey’s co-hosts are Rob Gronkowski and Maria Menounos, and performers will include the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Tyga, the Killers, and the Village People, who will attempt to break the record for the world’s largest “YMCA” dance.

“NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special 2020” (NBC, 10-11 p.m, then 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) Carson Daly will host, along with Julianne Hough and tWitch, and the performers will include X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and The Struts.

“New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” (CNN, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) The pair will welcome Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti LaBelle, Keith Urban, and 50 Cent.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.