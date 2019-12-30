That Patriots-Dolphins game didn’t end well for New England, but the pregame festivities were very good for a number of New England nonprofits. On Sunday, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation awarded $90,000 to 15 local organizations, putting the spotlight on the volunteers who help keep them running. Robert Kraft, Josh Kraft and Hall of Famer Andre Tippett celebrated the winners before the big game and presented a $20,000 check to the Midcoast Community Alliance in Bath, Maine, on behalf of the 2019 Patriots Difference Maker of the Year, Jamie Dorr. Among the other award winners: Gwen Taylor and Jeff Lindy, who volunteer through Hospitality Homes, offering accommodations to families who travel to the Boston area for medical care; Brent Mullen and Keith Nguyen, who volunteer with the New England Center and Home for Veterans; and Jose Valenzuela, a Boston Public Schools teacher who in 2012 founded Boston Youth Wrestling, which helps underprivileged students in and around Boston.