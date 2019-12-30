Celebrities from Steve Martin to Larry David to Mindy Kaling were featured in the New Yorker’s “celebrity cartoon takeover,” in which a famous figure chooses a favorite cartoon that’s been published in the magazine over the years.

But when it came time for the publication to promote model and author Padma Lakshmi’s cartoon of choice on its Instagram account with a photo of the “Top Chef” host, they appeared to tag another Indian-born woman, Priyanka Chopra, instead — and Lakshmi took to social media to let them know she noticed the mistake.

Lakshmi took a screenshot of the New Yorker’s Instagram post, which shows a black-and-white portrait of Lakshmi and Chopra’s Instagram handle, and wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to the illustrious @nydailynews for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike but... #desilife #justindianthings."