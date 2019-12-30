Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is back on Bumble’s dating platform after the matchmaking app reinstated the “Basic Instinct” star’s access that was suspended for hours after several users complained her profile was fake.

Bumble’s editorial director Clare O’Connor reached out to the celebrity on Twitter to notify that her account was unblocked, and signed off with the message - “hope you find your honey.”

Stone, who shot to fame with movies such as “Total Recall” and “Casino,” took to Twitter to share that Bumble closed her account after users on the dating platform reported “it couldn’t possibly be” her using the matchmaking app.