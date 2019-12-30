A gloomy year for pot stocks is ending on a dismal note, with the industry’s first exchange-traded fund falling to a record low on Monday.

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF slid as much as 4.8 percent to $8.20 Canadian, the lowest since it was launched in April 2017. The fund, known by its ticker HMMJ, has lost 43 percent this year and is down 65 percent since its recent high on March 19.

Monday's drop came amid broader weakness in global markets but also illustrates the widespread pessimism that plagued cannabis for most of 2019.