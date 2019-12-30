A black Jeep slammed into the front of a Stop & Shop in Framinghamafter a 53-year-old woman lost control of the vehicle around 10 a.m. Monday, Framingham firefighters said.

The woman was alone in the vehicle when she drove it through the store’s parking lot and crashed into a large glass window and brick wall, Framingham Acting Fire Chief Mike Dutcher said.

Officials said the incident was likely caused by a medical emergency with the driver, who sustained minor injuries and was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.