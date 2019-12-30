A black Jeep slammed into the front of a Stop & Shop in Framinghamafter a 53-year-old woman lost control of the vehicle around 10 a.m. Monday, Framingham firefighters said.
The woman was alone in the vehicle when she drove it through the store’s parking lot and crashed into a large glass window and brick wall, Framingham Acting Fire Chief Mike Dutcher said.
Officials said the incident was likely caused by a medical emergency with the driver, who sustained minor injuries and was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.
No one else was hurt in the crash, firefighters said.
Advertisement
“This type of thing happens every once in a while, but not on a regular basis,” Dutcher said.
Firefighters called for an assessment of the 235 Old Connecticut Path building after the crash. No structural damage was reported, officials said.
The store has remained open throughout the day. Only the area around the crash site was roped off from customers.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.