A 74-year-old man died Friday at Rhode Island Hospital following a head-on collision with another vehicle on Route 44 in Rehoboth, according to the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

On Friday morning, William G. Spreyer, of Rehoboth, was driving west toward Seekonkin a Toyota Sienna when his vehicle veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Explorer, prosecutors said. Rehoboth police received multiple calls around 7:45 a.m. alerting them of the crash in the area of the 500 block of Route 44.

Spreyer and his wife were the only occupants of the vehicle. Spreyer’s 72-year-old wife, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where William Spreyer was later pronounced dead. Prosecutors said they believed that Spreyer may have suffered from a cardiac arrest-related issue just before the crash.