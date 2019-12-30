Derek “Bookie” Horton, 27, a survivor of two shootings, signaled his intention Monday to plead guilty in a federal drug case, according to legal filings.

An alleged crack dealer whose sobriquet is “Bookie” appears to have made a losing bet.

Horton filed a motion for a Rule 11 hearing in US District Court in Boston through his lawyer, records show. Defendants admit guilt during such hearings, and Horton’s public defender wrote in the motion that he has "executed a plea agreement with the government and wishes to change his plea to the charge in the indictment.”

Horton, of Boston, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, known colloquially as crack. He initially pleaded not guilty in March.

Advertisement

According to an indictment, Horton allegedly “conspired with other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to knowingly and intentionally distribute a controlled substance, to wit: cocaine base, a Schedule II controlled substance,” and it “is further alleged that the offense charged in Count One involved 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, a Schedule II controlled substance.”

In March, Horton’s lawyer submitted a letter to court from Roca, an organization that works with at-risk youth, as part of an unsuccessful attempt to free him on bond.

The letter, signed by Luciana M. Sousa, a Roca Boston coordinator, said Horton has been involved with the group since December 2016, completing over 80 classes voluntarily. Last year, Sousa wrote, Horton enrolled in another class to redeem his real estate license and also began courses at Massachusetts Bay Community College.

“Unfortunately in September 2018 Derek suffered serious trauma; he was shot by friend,” Sousa wrote. “Following the shooting Derek somewhat disengaged from the positive trajectory he was heading on.”

Despite the appeal from Roca, US Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal in March ordered Horton locked up pending trial.

Advertisement

“Horton has a lengthy criminal record, including two convictions for firearms offenses and two open state court cases,” Boal wrote in her ruling that kept Horton in custody. “He was on release in connection with one of those open cases when he committed the instant offense. The defendant is himself a victim of two shootings, the most recent of which occurred six months ago. At the time of his arrest, Horton was taking opiates daily.”

Boal also wrote at the time that Horton was “the subject of two active restraining orders.”

US District Judge William G. Young hadn’t ruled on the defense motion for a Rule 11 hearing as of 11 a.m. Monday.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.