Boston police have opened an internal investigation after a man claimed on a social media post that he was beaten by Boston police officers.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman, said Monday the department has tasked its Internal Affairs Division, which investigates allegations of misconduct by officers, to investigate the man’s allegations. He said the investigation was triggered in response to the man’s social media post and because a formal complaint was filed with police on Sunday.

He said that because it’s an "open investigation,'' the department could not provide further details of the incident, including where and when it is alleged to have happened and information about any officers allegedly involved.