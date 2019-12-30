Boston police have opened an internal investigation after a man claimed on a social media post that he was beaten by Boston police officers.
Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman, said Monday the department has tasked its Internal Affairs Division, which investigates allegations of misconduct by officers, to investigate the man’s allegations. He said the investigation was triggered in response to the man’s social media post and because a formal complaint was filed with police on Sunday.
He said that because it’s an "open investigation,'' the department could not provide further details of the incident, including where and when it is alleged to have happened and information about any officers allegedly involved.
The man identifies himself in his social media posts as “Saint Suave." He has not responded to multiple requests from the Boston Globe for an interview and more information about the incident. The Globe has also reached out several people who have identified themselves as co-workers or friends of the man, but they have not yet responded.
In a posting on his Twitter account late Sunday night, the man included a photograph of himself with a bloody nose and cuts to his face.
“They said I looked suspicious so they beat my ass and sent me home,'' he wrote. “Thank You @bostonpolice. I thought I was safe here but apparently not.”
No further information is currently available.
