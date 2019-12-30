A man was arrested in Roxbury early Sunday morning after police allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his waistband and a gun magazine in his vehicle, which had no inspection sticker and illegally tinted windows, Boston police said.
Jordan Young, 19, of Dorchester was stopped by police in the area of Harold and Hollander streets in Roxbury at about 1:23 a.m. Sunday when officers saw that the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker, police said in a statement.
The vehicle’s window tint was also “darker than the legal limit and non-transparent,” police said.
“Officers immediately observed the front passenger, later identified as Jordan Young to be extremely nervous, breathing heavily and avoiding eye contact with officers. Based on his behavior, officers believed that Mr. Young may be armed with a weapon,” police said.
Police said they allegedly found a SIG Sauer high-capacity magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle’s glove compartment after they removed Young to perform a pat-frisk.
Officers allegedly found a firearm in Young’s waistband when they performed the pat-frisk, the statement said.
Police said the firearm was a SIG Sauer Model P320 that had one live round in its chamber.
Young was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm unlicensed, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and unlawful possession of ammunition, the statement said.
Young is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Monday .
