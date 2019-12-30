A man was arrested in Roxbury early Sunday morning after police allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his waistband and a gun magazine in his vehicle, which had no inspection sticker and illegally tinted windows, Boston police said.

Jordan Young, 19, of Dorchester was stopped by police in the area of Harold and Hollander streets in Roxbury at about 1:23 a.m. Sunday when officers saw that the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker, police said in a statement.

The vehicle’s window tint was also “darker than the legal limit and non-transparent,” police said.