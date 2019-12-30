Paz’s exuberant tweet followed his no-contest plea earlier this month to two counts of simple assault and battery, for which he received a suspended sentence and probation.

“YOU ARE GOING 2 WANT 2 QUIT !!!!,” tweeted Paz, a 57-year-old Cranston, R.I. native who ranks among the state’s leading icons alongside Del’s Lemonade, coffee milk, and the late Buddy Cianci . “DO NOT QUIT ! 5XXXVP HAPPY NEW YEAR !!”

Fresh off avoiding prison time in a Providence assault case, former boxing champ Vinny Paz took to Twitter Monday to extend holiday wishes to some 15,000 followers, while also urging them to remain steadfast in their pursuits.

Paz was accused of decking Providence resident Nathaniel Lavoie multiple times in the face late on Jan. 1, 2018, after reporting that Lavoie had earlier ransacked his home and stolen $16,000, according to police and court filings.

Lavoie suffered “heavy swelling” in his left eye after the alleged attack, according to a police report. Paz had previously taken to social media to deny assaulting Lavoie.

In March 2018, Paz was arrested again for assaulting his girlfriend in Warwick, R.I., and wrapped up that case hours later with a one-year suspended sentence and probation.

The flamboyant boxer plied his trade under the nickname Pazmanian Devil and was a two-time champion when he broke his neck in a car crash in 1991.

Paz defied doctors who said he’d never fight again, climbing back in the ring within a year and going on to claim three more titles. The comeback was chronicled in the Hollywood film “Bleed For This,” released to critical raves in 2016.

Among Paz’s notable victories during his comeback were two wins against an aging Roberto Duran, a feared puncher whose nom de guerre, “Manos de Piedra,” translates to Hands of Stone.

Duran was portrayed in “Bleed For This” by Worcester light heavyweight contender Edwin “La Bomba” Rodriguez. Hollywood star Miles Teller played Paz.

In August, Paz was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, along with an array of fight game luminaries including Bobby Chacon — who found his way into a Warren Zevon song — Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Terry Norris, and Ronald “Winky” Wright.

Two months earlier, Paz brought the house down during a rousing speech at a banquet for the 2019 inductees into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in central New York.

From the lectern, Paz told Hall of Fame boss Ed Brophy that he, too, hoped to be inducted someday and threatened to kill Brophy if his request wasn’t honored. The crowd roared, and when the laughter subsided Paz said, “He thinks I’m jokin’." The crowd roared again.

Coincidentally, the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its 2020 inductees on the same day Paz copped his no-contest plea in Providence.

Paz wasn’t among the inductees.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.