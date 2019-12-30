The defendant, Andy Hernandez-Garcia, 27, was arraigned Dec. 26 in Lawrence District Court on a charge of open and gross lewdness, records show. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and he was ordered held on $500 cash bail or $5,000 surety, filings show. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

A Haverhill man allegedly dropped his pants on a commuter rail train Christmas Eve and touched himself while staring intently at a female passenger, according to police and legal filings.

In laying out her reasons for setting bail, Judge J. Elizabeth Cremens wrote that Hernandez-Garcia is “alleged to have pulled [his] pants down and masturbated while looking at female on train.”

Here’s what MBTA Transit Police had to say about the troubling allegation in a separate statement Monday:

“On December 24, 2019 at approximately 6:15PM Transit Police Officers assigned to the North District received a radio call to respond to the Andover Commuter Rail Station for a report of a disorderly male,” the statement said. “Upon arrival officers were approached by a female victim who relayed the following: While traveling on the Haverhill Line between the Ballardville and Malden stops a male, later identified as, Andy Hernandez, 27, of Haverhill was seated in close proximity to her. During this time Hernandez was staring at the victim intently and committing a lewd act.”

Though police said the suspect’s last name is Hernandez, court records list his surname as Hernandez-Garcia.

“Hernandez was placed into custody for Open & Gross Lewdness and transported to Transit Police HQ for the arrest booking process,” transit cops said. “During the booking process it was discovered there was a warrant in existence for Hernandez’s arrest issued out of Haverhill District Court for Motor Vehicle violations.”





