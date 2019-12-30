The National Weather Service Monday warned that commuters should plan “plan on slippery road conditions” especially in eastern, northeastern and western Massachusetts along with portions of Rhode Island and Connecticut. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,'' forecasters wrote. “Greatest impacts will be at elevations above 500 ft...Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

State courthouses in Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties will see an hour delay in opening as will the courts in Fitchburg, Gardner and Leominster, the Trial Court tweeted around 6 a.m. Monday. MassDOT reported it has deployed 750 plows and trucks “treating state roadways for any icy conditions."

Northern Worcester County and parts of Western Massachusetts are currently under an weather service ice storm warning that will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday. "Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a quarter to a half inch,'' forecasters wrote. “Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.”

However, the stormy weather has not yet caused a major power outage as of 7 a.m. Monday. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported less than 1,000 electricity customers without power.

The MBTA reported delays on the Orange Line due to a malfunctioning train has been resolved while Keolis Commuter Services reported delays on just one line, the Newburyport line, around 6:45 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported airports, including Logan International Airport in East Boston, are operating without impact from weather Monday morning.

Rain could clear up in time for New Year’s Eve festivities, though a 20 percent chance of precipitation remains in Boston Tuesday night, forecasters said.

And temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild throughout the week, with a high that hit 44 degrees Sunday and 38 expected Monday, 47 Tuesday, 42 Wednesday, 44 Thursday, 48 Friday, and 49 Saturday, according to the weather service.

Rain could return Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday, with the highest chance on Saturday, according to forecasters.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.