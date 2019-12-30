“We’re confident the fireplace was used in a correct and appropriate manner by the occupants of the home, and that this was a tragic accident,” Judge said in the statement.

The fire spread from the chimney through an opening in the mortar, Concord Fire Chief Thomas M. Judge, Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement. “Superheated gases” escaped, igniting structural components of the house.

Investigators have determined that an accidental chimney fire was the cause of the devastating inferno that burned down a historic mansion in Concord Friday morning, officials said Monday.

No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. The fire was possibly caused by pyrolysis or smoldering, according to Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the Department of Fire Services in Stow. The fire was investigated by the Concord Fire Department, the Concord Police Department, the District 14 Fire Investigation Team and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

12/27/2019 CONCORD, MA Firefighters worked to knock down a fire at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road in Concord. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe) Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe/Aram Boghosian for The Boston Gl

Fire crews responded to the 4-alarm fire on Fairhaven Hill Road around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The fire proved difficult to battle. Crews were forced to evacuate the house and douse it from the outside. With few fire hydrants in that part of town, Judge said in a statement on Friday, five tanker trucks supplying water were called in to aid firefighters.

Firefighters from more than a dozen departments attempted to quell the flames, which were reported by a caretaker, and crews from Concord, Boxborough, and Stow remained on scene until Saturday afternoon.

The mansion, which was built more than a century ago for a descendant of John Adams, sits on 12.8 acres on top of land near Fairhaven Hill and is named “Mt. Vernon,” according to a document on the Massachusetts Historical Commission’s website.

Town records have the 6,500-square-foot house valued at almost $3 million. Fire officials could not estimate the cost of the damage, but described the building as a “total loss.”

Globe correspodent Sofia Saric and Felicia Gans of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. He can be followed on Twitter @mattberg33.