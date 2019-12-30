The aunts in June had appealed Judge David D. King’s May ruling in the Sixth Circuit Court Probate Division that tossed their suit on jurisdictional grounds.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Monday approved a motion from Carman’s aunts to drop their appeal.

Relatives of Nathan Carman, the young Vermont man at the center of separate probes into the murder of his wealthy grandfather and disappearance of his mother at sea, have dropped their appeal of a New Hampshire judge’s order tossing a lawsuit they filed against Carman in an effort to bar him from collecting funds from his deceased grandpa’s estate.

In bringing a motion to drop the appeal, the aunts’ legal team said they “hereby voluntarily withdraw and dismiss their appeal.” No reason was given, beyond a statement in the filing that New Hampshire law “considers an appellant’s right to dismiss her own appeal as analogous to a plaintiff’s right to nonsuit her case. Plaintiffs may nonsuit their cases without prejudice as of right unless doing so would be unjust to the other party.”

The aunts had alleged in their suit that Carman, now 25, fatally shot his grandfather, the developer John Chakalos, in 2013, making him ineligible to collect funds from Chakalos’s $44 million estate.

Carman has adamantly denied killing his grandfather and hasn’t been charged criminally, though investigators have labeled him a person of interest in the case, which remains under investigation.

In tossing the suit in May, King wrote that New Hampshire lacks jurisdiction over the matter because Chakalos lived in Connecticut at the time of his death. Chakalos was gunned down in his Windsor, Conn., home in 2013, but the aunts argued that Chakalos maintained property and other ties to New Hampshire.

The aunts’ withdrawal of their appeal comes after Carman lost a separate federal lawsuit in Rhode Island in November related to his mother’s disappearance.

In that matter, US District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ruled that Carman “made improper and faulty repairs” to his boat that contributed to its sinking three years ago during a fishing trip with his mother, who vanished at sea and is presumed dead. McConnell presided over a civil bench trial in that case brought by the boat’s insurers.

McConnell wrote in his November ruling that Carman wasn’t entitled to collect $85,000 from two insurers because his alterations caused the 31-foot Chicken Pox to become unseaworthy and “directly or indirectly” caused it to sink.

Lawyers for the insurers alleged in court filings that Carman sabotaged the boat to kill his mother and had previously killed his grandfather in a scheme to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Chakalos, 87 at the time of his death, left a big-dollar estate to his four daughters, including Carman’s mother, Linda.

But McConnell denied the insurers’ request to present evidence related to Chakalos’s slaying as part of the Rhode Island suit, instead focusing the trial on whether his alterations to the boat voided his insurance coverage. McConnell noted that his ruling made “no determination of whether Mr. Carman intended to sink his boat or to harm his mother.”

Carman has denied intentionally harming his mother and hasn’t been charged criminally in connection with her disappearance.

Shelley Murphy of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.