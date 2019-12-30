Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I’m not sure the Patriots got the confidence boost that they needed heading into the playoffs. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

The best thing about a new year: We get to make promises that well keep until at least… February.The last few editions of Rhode Map have focused on the biggest stories of the last decade, predictions for the next 10 years and a look ahead to 2020. Now it’s time to look at the New Year’s resolutions of some of Rhode Island’s leaders.

URI President David Dooley

“Live through the 2020 election.”

Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee

“My resolution is to have a conversation with each of Rhode Island’s 39 municipal leaders about how they can open their own municipal education offices like the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth & Learning that I started in Cumberland. The office is dedicated to creating out-of-school learning opportunities for young people in areas like literacy, science, technology, math, leadership and arts.”

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green

“Increase the number of Rhode Island students with access to high-quality curriculum.”

Karen Santilli, president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island

“In 2020, I resolve to work smarter and harder than ever to ensure that fewer Rhode Islanders experience homelessness. I also hope to read more for the simple enjoyment of reading.”

House Minority Leader Blake Filippi

“To spend more time in nature and secure beach access rights for Rhode Islanders across the Ocean State.”

Liz Gledhill, chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus

“Stop apologizing for speaking truth to power.”

Laura McNamara, executive director of the East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce

“My resolution is to remain optimistic and proactive in helping Rhode Island make significant strides in removing obstacles that entice residents to move out of state and discourage businesses from locating here.”

Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce

“Send more hand-written thank you notes to maintain the spirit of gratitude.”

Mike Stenhouse, CEO of the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity

“To defeat the proposed TCI gas tax so that hard-working Rhode Islanders are not punished for driving their kids to school, going to their jobs, heading out to shop, visiting family, or delivering goods and services.”

