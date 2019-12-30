A New Hampshire man was caught attempting to bring a loaded semi-automatic handgun onto an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport early Monday morning, the Transportation Security Administration said.
The .45-caliber handgun, with one bullet in the chamber and 14 bullets in an additional magazine, was spotted in the man’s belongings in a carry-on bag using the X-ray machine, TSA spokewoman Lisa Farbstein said in a statement. TSA officers contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.
The man, whose name has not been released, is a resident of Hooksett, New Hampshire, the TSA said.
It’s the second time this week that TSA officers have caught a handgun at the airport checkpoint, and it’s the 18th gun caught in a carry-on bag this year. TSA officers found 21 guns at airport checkpoints last year.
Bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not allowed, even for those with concealed firearms permits. But passengers are allowed to bring firearms onto planes in checked luggage if the guns are properly packaged and declared, according to TSA guidelines. They must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case separate from the ammunition.
