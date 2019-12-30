A New Hampshire man was caught attempting to bring a loaded semi-automatic handgun onto an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport early Monday morning, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The .45-caliber handgun, with one bullet in the chamber and 14 bullets in an additional magazine, was spotted in the man’s belongings in a carry-on bag using the X-ray machine, TSA spokewoman Lisa Farbstein said in a statement. TSA officers contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The man, whose name has not been released, is a resident of Hooksett, New Hampshire, the TSA said.