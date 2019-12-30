For the second time during the Monday morning commute, an Orange Line train was taken out of service - and passengers faced delays - after the train became disabled.
The MBTA tweeted about the second delay around 7:20 a.m.
"Orange Line delayed 10 minutes because of a disabled train at Forest Hills,'' the transportation agency wrote. “The train has been removed from service.”
The T reported the train had been removed and regular service resumed around 7:40 a.m.
A similar message was tweeted out around 6:20 a.m., although in this instance the train was discovered to have a mechanical problem at North Station, not at the Orange Line’s southern terminus, the Forest Hills station.
"Orange Line delayed up to 10 minutes because of a train with a mechanical problem at North Station. The train has been removed from service,'' the T tweeted.
The T said service resumed shortly afterwards.
