A train at North Station was having mechanical problems and had to be removed from service Monday morning, causing delays of about 15 minutes, the MBTA said.
“For alternate service to downtown Boston, passengers can use the Green Line,” the MBTA said on Twitter at about 6 a.m.
Orange Line delayed up to 15 minutes because of an earlier disabled train.https://t.co/qYOl4esxjS— MBTA (@MBTA) December 30, 2019
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.