Authorities continued searching Monday in Chicopee for a boy who went missing Saturday along with his friend, who was pulled from the water in a wooded area and later died.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, confirmed Monday morning that troopers were assisting Chicopee police with the search.

Chicopee police said over the weekend that officers were called at 1:07 p.m. Saturday to the area of 283 Fuller Road for a report of two children who hadn’t returned home from playing in the woods. One child was pulled from the water and taken to an area hospital.