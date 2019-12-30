Authorities continued searching Monday in Chicopee for a boy who went missing Saturday along with his friend, who was pulled from the water in a wooded area and later died.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, confirmed Monday morning that troopers were assisting Chicopee police with the search.
Chicopee police said over the weekend that officers were called at 1:07 p.m. Saturday to the area of 283 Fuller Road for a report of two children who hadn’t returned home from playing in the woods. One child was pulled from the water and taken to an area hospital.
Chicopee police confirmed Sunday that the child pulled from the water had died. The child wasn’t identified.
“Our deepest condolences, sympathies and prayers are with his family,” Chicopee police said, promising more information as it becomes available. "Thank you all for your kindness compassion and prayers during this difficult time.”
Regarding the ongoing search for the missing boy, Procopio said Sunday night that members “of the State Police dive team, Air Wing, K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team (specially trained search team), and detectives are assisted Chicopee police and Fire [Sunday] in the resumed search for the second missing boy in the area of Fuller Road. The search by land, water and air did not locate the boy [Sunday]. The search mission will resume Monday.”
