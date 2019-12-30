Graduate students at Harvard University, who went on strike Dec. 3, have decided to return to work on New Year’s Day while negotiations continue with the university.
The Harvard Crimson reported the change in strike conditions on Monday, citing an e-mail sent by the leadership of the Harvard Graduate Students Union, UAW Local 5118.
The Crimson reported that the leadership of the union -- which includes members from across the university -- reached agreement with the university on 18 points but have not yet resolved the issues of health care, wages, and grievance procedures to be used in the unionized environment.
Advertisement
The strikers have drawn support from the Massachusetts congressional delegation and other unions while on strike.
A federal mediator has been brought in to help resolve the talks, which have been ongoing for months. The next bargaining session is set for Jan. 7, the Crimson reported.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.