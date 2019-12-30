Graduate students at Harvard University, who went on strike Dec. 3, have decided to return to work on New Year’s Day while negotiations continue with the university.

The Harvard Crimson reported the change in strike conditions on Monday, citing an e-mail sent by the leadership of the Harvard Graduate Students Union, UAW Local 5118.

The Crimson reported that the leadership of the union -- which includes members from across the university -- reached agreement with the university on 18 points but have not yet resolved the issues of health care, wages, and grievance procedures to be used in the unionized environment.