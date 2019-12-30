A man was arrested and taken to a Boston hospital after a stabbing incident in Dorchester Sunday night, according to Boston police.

None of the victims’ injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said when police responded to 1593 Dorchester Ave. at 10:45 p.m. officers saw a man walking out the front door with a pocket knife.