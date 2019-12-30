A man was arrested and taken to a Boston hospital after a stabbing incident in Dorchester Sunday night, according to Boston police.
None of the victims’ injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police said.
Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said when police responded to 1593 Dorchester Ave. at 10:45 p.m. officers saw a man walking out the front door with a pocket knife.
Carl West, 66, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. West was taken to Carney Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Boyle said.
Advertisement
Inside the home a man was found bleeding from the left side of his abdomen. He and another female victim were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Boyle said.
The incident remains under investigation, he said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.