Of all the precipitation types that occur, freezing rain is by most measures the worst. When you get freezing rain to accumulate on various surfaces, it not only creates travel hazards, but — if it becomes heavy enough — can bring down trees and power lines. I expect power outages to rise Monday as this situation unfolds.

As we close out the weekend and get ready for the final Monday of 2019, we’re looking at the potential for a significant, if not major, ice storm for parts of the region.

There’s an ice storm warning for Worcester County and Western Massachusetts for accumulations that can exceed a quarter-of-an-inch and near half-an-inch of ice. If the ice reaches about half-an-inch or more, that’s when you really start to see trees and wires coming down.

The NAM model has three distinct areas of ice accumulation in the forecast. WeatherBell

Ice storms generally have areas where there’s pockets of worse damage because a degree or two variation in temperature makes a big difference in the ultimate amount of ice. Not everyone in the warning area will experience the exact same amount of accretion. If you are in the warning area, I recommend preparing for power outages and making sure you have ice melt on hand. One positive piece of news is that temperatures after the storm will not plummet, so there will be some melting.

Ice is forecast to build to over half an inch in some areas of western Massachusetts and parts of Worcester County. NOAA

For the rest of us, it’s a combination of rain, sleet, and perhaps a little bit of snow at the onset later Sunday night. Sleet can accumulate. The highest likelihood of any accumulation will be north of the Mass. Pike on towards the North Shore, where a coating to maybe an inch of sleet could fall during the storm.