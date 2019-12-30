A workplace safety advocacy group on Monday urged employers to do more to protect their workers after two men were killed in separate incidents in Massachusetts within a one-and-a-half hour span on Saturday.
On Saturday at about 8:20 a.m., a 25-year-old man who was working for a commercial roofing company fell off a barn in Shirley and died, according to police, who were investigating the incident.
Soon after, in Boston, 34-year-old Brandon J. McSweeney, of Sherborn, was killed when a 3,500-pound ballast fell onto him as he worked to set up the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said Monday it was continuing its investigation into McSweeney’s death.
“Too many men and women go to work, never to come home because many still view fatal hazards as an unavoidable part of working,” said a statement Monday from Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health executive director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan.
The organization said it hopes the companies in both cases will cooperate with investigations.
An annual report from the organization showed 59 people died from injuries sustained at work in 2018. The highest concentration of such deaths was 21 in the construction industry.
John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele