A workplace safety advocacy group on Monday urged employers to do more to protect their workers after two men were killed in separate incidents in Massachusetts within a one-and-a-half hour span on Saturday.

On Saturday at about 8:20 a.m., a 25-year-old man who was working for a commercial roofing company fell off a barn in Shirley and died, according to police, who were investigating the incident.

Soon after, in Boston, 34-year-old Brandon J. McSweeney, of Sherborn, was killed when a 3,500-pound ballast fell onto him as he worked to set up the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said Monday it was continuing its investigation into McSweeney’s death.