NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it's drawing attention.
Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close up view and some pictures with the the buoy navigational marker that some described as “the size of a truck,” news outlets reported.
Just spoke to US Coast Guard. They say this massive buoy could be removed today or sometime this week. They’re working w/ New Smyrna Beach who will bring in a crane or truck to move it. Timetable depends on a lot of factors, including weather. pic.twitter.com/HwFGAsjhFE— Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) December 30, 2019
The beacon came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson, spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.
“This one was from Sector Charleston,” Dickinson told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “We’re going to try to get it back up there.” Charleston is more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) north of New Smyrna Beach.
Advertisement
The Coast Guard plans to bring in a crane sometime Monday to remove the buoy. It's painted bright red with the number eight painted in white on multiple sides.
Buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It’s unclear how the beacon got loose.
CHECK IT OUT! This buoy washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach. Lots of people have been coming down to take pictures! The coast guard tells me it has been missing from the South Carolina area since 2017. They’re going to use a crane to get it offshore tomorrow.@fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/P9SLibLija— Stephanie Buffamonte (@StephBuffamonte) December 29, 2019
YEAH BOUYYYYYYYYYY!!— Joe Kelley (@talkradiojoe) December 30, 2019
Massive bouy the size of an S-U-V washes ashore in New Smyrna Beach. pic.twitter.com/EZXxXrKKpf