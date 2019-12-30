Re “Reform the au pair program” (Editorial, Dec. 24): As a representative of a large group of au pair host families in Massachusetts, we agree that the au pair program needs reform and that au pairs deserve strong protections. We submit that the blanket inclusion of au pairs in the state’s Domestic Workers Bill of Rights is a sloppy way of achieving this end.

First, au pairs have always had protections under State Department regulations, many of them more restrictive than the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights. What au pairs lack is enforcement of those protections.

Second, overnight implementation of the ruling has created chaos, leaving parents scrambling to find new child care or having to go part time at work, and leaving many au pairs no choice but to be sent back to their home countries.