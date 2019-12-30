Re “Reform the au pair program” (Editorial, Dec. 24): As a representative of a large group of au pair host families in Massachusetts, we agree that the au pair program needs reform and that au pairs deserve strong protections. We submit that the blanket inclusion of au pairs in the state’s Domestic Workers Bill of Rights is a sloppy way of achieving this end.
First, au pairs have always had protections under State Department regulations, many of them more restrictive than the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights. What au pairs lack is enforcement of those protections.
Second, overnight implementation of the ruling has created chaos, leaving parents scrambling to find new child care or having to go part time at work, and leaving many au pairs no choice but to be sent back to their home countries.
The complex interplay between federal requirements and state law is so confusing that no one, particularly not families, knows how to navigate it. This ruling also creates massive retrospective liability — as much as $200,000 — for families who acted in good faith.
If the intent is truly to reform the program rather than end it, we must recognize au pairs’ unique status and create targeted policy for them. Your editorial makes it too easy for our state legislators to pat themselves on the back while missing the true opportunity for meaningful reform. Let’s make Massachusetts a national leader in reform of the au pair program, not the first state to destroy it.
Angel Spence
Newton
The writer is a host parent and a member of Au Pair Families of Massachusetts.