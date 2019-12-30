The BJP has profited from a pliant media apparatus that cravenly disseminates their propaganda, making a litany of contentious decisions carried out by the government palatable for the majority of Indians.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi, the BJP party, and the broader Hindu nationalist movement have sought to redefine India as a majoritarian Hindu state: casting minorities — Muslims in particular — as a contagion to its saffron-hued body politic, and anyone who opposes their dogmatic political vision as seditious “anti-nationals.”

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reelected in May and bestowed with a commanding mandate, many feared what a second term of a hardline Bharatiya Janata Party-majority government would portend for India’s pluralistic democracy.

Advertisement

There was the demonetization drive, which wiped 1 percent of from the country’s GDP and cost 1.5 million jobs. The revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy was effectively a land-grab. A citizens registry in the state of Assam saw almost two million risk becoming stateless.

But after almost six years of abysmal silence, it appears that Indian civil society has finally awoken to find its hard-fought constitutional republic sleepwalking down the path of theocratic fascism; its secular fabric being torn asunder by a virulent ideology that divides the country along religious lines.

The spark? The Citizenship Amendment Act approved by parliament on December 12. The bill allows Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Zoroastrians, and Christians who came to India from nearby Muslim-majority countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan — prior to December 2014 to attain citizenship. Muslims were excluded.

The legislation is unprecedented, given that citizenship based on religious criteria violates the core principle of equality enshrined in the Indian constitution.

There are echoes of a similar citizenship law that Myanmar adopted in 1982, which crafted the legal grounds for exclusion of its Rohingya Muslim population. The subsequent persecution and mass expulsion of over 700,000 Rohingyas to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 in a brutal military crackdown has led to allegations of genocide brought to the Hague this month.

Advertisement

Home Minister Amit Shah has also primed the country for a National Register of Citizens drive before 2024, aimed at identifying and removing illegal immigrants in what is essentially a bureaucratic cleansing initiative.

By placing the burden on an individual’s ability to produce evidence to prove citizenship rather than the government, especially for an informal country where people don’t maintain meticulous records, the NRC will fundamentally alter India’s polity.

Against this fraught backdrop, protests broke out against the citizenship law. Considering public silence on vigilante lynchings to the brutal quashing of Kashmiri dissent, the Modi government underestimated the scale of resistance to their latest draconian measure.

First in the Northeast, whose populations fear that new settlers of any religious group threaten to overwhelm the demographic integrity of their indigenous cultures. Dissent then spread onto university campuses, with students lambasting the brazen subversion of the republic’s secular ethos.

Protests that initially broke out at two major public universities, Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, were the tipping point. At both campuses, police violence left scores of peaceful protesters bloodied and battered, in an attempt to terrorize Indian Muslims.

Instead of acquiescence, those jarring scenes jolted students across the country into solidarity marches, eventually spilling into the streets as tens of thousands gathered nationwide to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, in what has amounted to the largest popular defiance to Modi’s leadership since he took office.

Advertisement

The administrative response has been to apply a colonial-era law that prohibits public gatherings of more than four in states ruled by the BJP, along with curfew restrictions, internet blackouts, and detentions. As the world’s largest democracy, India has the distinction of shutting down the Internet far more than any other country.

Anticipating the consequences of their punitive policies, the government has been building detention centers for newly displaced noncitizens who will be rendered stateless.

It isn’t a stretch to say that China’s horrific treatment of its Muslim Uighur minority — over one million detained in internment camps — may be a blueprint for regimes fueled by Islamophobia.

In India, it might just become the largest political disenfranchisement drive in human history.

Author and activist Arundhati Roy lays out the stakes of India’s “biggest challenge since independence,” surpassing the tumultuous emergency under Indira Gandhi from 1975-1977. As global insurgency brews from Chile to Hong Kong, India righteously battles to save its democratic principles from creeping Hindu fascism

Amar Diwakar is a writer and researcher.