City has much to learn from Israel to combat terrorism

The Jewish Voice of Peace is an extreme left-wing group of misguided individuals who in no way represent the Jewish community or, for that matter, American values (“City police urged to pull out of Israel trip,” Metro, Dec. 24). They are apologists for terrorists, and they do everything they can to harm Israel in the public arena. They are calling for Boston police officials to withdraw from a counterterrorism leadership program in Israel. Had this leadership program been offered in a country other than Israel, it is highly doubtful that there would have been these protests.

The Boston Police Department absolutely should take part in the program with the Israeli National Police. Our local law enforcement should take full advantage of the opportunity to share in the unique experience and expertise of Israel in combating the global problem of terrorism. This is something that already has tragically affected the city of Boston.