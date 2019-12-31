As Sharon Grimberg’s briskly and cogently recounts in “ McCarthy ,” the freshman Republican senator from Wisconsin was mired in inconsequentiality in 1950 and his prospects were fading. Then he proclaimed that there were 205 communists in the State Department while delivering a speech at an obscure party event in West Virginia.

Karl Marx famously stated that history repeats itself — first as tragedy, then as farce. But in the case of Joseph McCarthy, who spawned the Red-baiting 1950s witch hunt that bears his name, the original historical episode was itself farce, and is repeated today as what might pass for apocalyptic black comedy or dystopian theater of the absurd.

The media seized upon McCarthy as good copy, and for the next few years headlined his anti-communist paranoia. McCarthy launched Senate hearings into communists lurking not just in the State Department but in such hotbeds as the Voice of America, the overseas library program of the International Information Agency (books were burned and such writers as Dashiell Hammett, Langston Hughes, and Howard Fast were subpoenaed), the Army Signal Corps. Disastrously for McCarthy, he also went after an Army dentist suspected of being a communist. By 1954 the Cold War had temporarily subsided, Red baiting had lost much of its voter appeal, and McCarthy became a liability to his party. He was censured by the Senate and faded into irrelevancy, dying in 1957 of cirrhosis of the liver.

As one of Grimberg’s interviewees points out, there were indeed some Soviet assets in the government. But that shrinks in comparison to the damage done by the suspicion and oppression McCarthy fomented in a phony crusade to uproot them. But he would not have been able to undermine democracy had those institutions such as Congress, the executive branch, and the press fulfilled their duties.

Parallels can be drawn to our current situation, but there are significant differences. For example, “Tail-Gunner Joe,” who boasted of his wartime experience, actually did serve in the military; he had a desk job in the Marine Corps during World War II and earned his nickname by flying on non-combat fighter-bomber missions during which he fired a machine-gun at nothing. Also, the resources available at that time for spreading lies were far more limited than today. Who knows what he might have accomplished had he the Internet, social media, and other wonders of the digital age at his disposal?

“McCarthy” can be seen Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. on PBS’s “American Experience” and on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Go to www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/mccarthy/

Brookline takes stock

Harvey Bravman’s short work-in-progress documentary, “Facing Civil Rights,” presents unique and illuminating insight into the ongoing struggle of the title. Interviewing Brookline residents who participated in the civil rights movement, he elicits stories of fearful trips to demonstrations in the Deep South in the ’60s but also instances of racial prejudice experienced in Northern states and even in Brookline itself.

Among those interviewed are Bobbie Knable, who as a student at Oberlin College, in Ohio in 1958, dated a white boyfriend who was beaten up by a gang of punks who didn’t approve of his dating a black woman. Later in 1965, Knable and her white husband looked for a home in Brookline and soon realized that they wouldn’t be shown any viable properties if she was present. Michael Dukakis, the former governor and a lifelong Brookline resident, recalls how he and fellow students at Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania, boycotted a campus barber who refused to serve African-Americans; Dukakis ended up cutting his classmates’ hair. Back in Brookline, Dukakis was a member of a watchdog committee checking up on realtors who denied property or apartments to black residents — like Bobbie Knable.

“Facing Civil Rights” screens Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. as part of the Coolidge Corner Theatre’s Panorama series. Following the screening there will be a panel discussion with the filmmaker and Sunila Thomas George, of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination; Robert Trestan, New England director of the Anti-Defamation League; civil rights attorney Susan Howards; Malcolm Cawthorne, coordinator of the Brookline High School’s Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) program; and Adam Strom, of Re-imagining Migration. Paris Alston, producer of WBUR’s Radio Boston, will serve as moderator.

Go to coolidge.org/films/facing-civil-rights.

Protesters as seen in "The Animal People." ©2019 Casey Suchan and Denis Henry Hennelly, courtesy Virgil Films

Corporations are people; animals are not

You might find their methods dubious and some of their goals extreme, but it’s hard not to sympathize with the motives of animal rights protesters after watching Cassandra Suchan and Denis Henry Hennelly’s provocative documentary “The Animal People", with its distressing videos of animals being tortured in pharmaceutical labs. Even more disturbing are the lengths to which politicians and law enforcement have gone to investigate, incriminate, and imprison individuals whose biggest crime, it is argued, was jeopardizing corporate profits. For 10 years the filmmakers followed six young people who turned their outrage over animal abuse into militant activism.

Suchan and Hennelly followed four American members of Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty, a group founded in Britain in the 1990s to bring public attention to the abuses taking place at British-based Huntingdon Life Sciences. They targeted US investors in the company, and some of their tactics involved personal harassment and the destruction of property. But they were also blamed for more violent acts by an unaffiliated group supposedly inspired by their website. But they themselves did not physically harm anyone, and at one point it seemed as if they had finally succeeded in putting Huntingdon out of business.

Then the law cracked down. When existing laws proved inadequate, Congress passed the 2006 Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act. The FBI investigated SHAC for domestic terrorism, conducting a massive surveillance campaign. Seven activists were arrested, convicted, and received sentences of up to 11 years in prison.

Though acknowledging that their subjects’ more controversial methods might be considered ethically dubious and probably counterproductive, the film shows that when it comes to animal rights, civil rights, and corporate rights, the last one is favored every time.

Available on digital HD.

Go to bit.ly/35bng3I.

