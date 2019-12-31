“We are surrounded by red sky, choking dust and choking smoke, and embers falling on the town,” resident Francesca Winterson said in a phone interview from Mallacoota with the Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday.

Tourists and residents have been on the foreshore since last night, Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters. Social media showed images of skies clouded by thick black smoke as the fire front approached the community.

The coastal town of Mallacoota in southeast Australia was under threat from wildfires Tuesday, with authorities attempting to protect around 4,000 people on the foreshore from approaching blazes amid the nation’s worsening bushfire crisis.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the state's East Gippsland region, a popular holiday spot. While a cool change lowered heatwave temperatures overnight, it also brought strong winds that complicated fire-fighting efforts, dashing hopes the crisis may be easing ahead of the New Year. There were reports on Tuesday that people on New South Wales state's southern coast had also been told to try to find shelter on beaches, including in the town of Bermagui.

The crisis gripping the world's driest-inhabited continent has impacted all six states amid a prolonged drought, destroying millions of hectares of land and leaving 10 people dead. There are fears more lives could be lost in coming days after a 28-year-old firefighter in New South Wales state died Monday when the 10-tonne truck he was in was flipped over by what the state's Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons described as "fire tornado."

The crisis has placed scrutiny on Australia's capacity to combat blazes that have spread over massive areas, pushing fire services largely manned by volunteers to their limits. As the tourism and agriculture industries suffer, it's also put international focus on the conservative government's climate change policies, with environmentalists saying Prime Minister Scott Morrison's support of the nation's massive coal-export industry has worsened conditions.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor defended the government's record of tackling climate change in an op-ed published in The Australian on Tuesday, saying emissions had fallen in the past year and Australia was meeting its carbon-reduction targets.

"Shrill cries that we should be 'ashamed to be Australian' do not ring true with the quiet Australians," Taylor said. "That won't stop some commentators telling us that we should feel guilty about our performance on emissions reduction. They are wrong."

Local governments have also faced criticism. While cities such as Canberra and Parramatta canceled fireworks celebrations to bring in the new year, Sydney's harborside festivities that draw in tens of thousands of tourists will go ahead.

The city council rejected a petition calling for the display to be scrapped and the money to be donated to bushfire and drought relief projects, saying the event is watched by millions of people worldwide and generates A$130 million ($91 million) for the local economy.