One of the most popular cocktails at Little Donkey is a pisco- and St. Germaine-based drink enhanced with flavors that echo the aromatic elements of Thai basil soup. Little surprise, then, that Robert is motivated to work closely with the kitchen team to bring similarly surprising flavors to his drink list. “It’s about looking at something we know is delicious from a food perspective and transforming that into a drink with layers of flavors you expect from food, but are new in terms of a cocktail. That’ll be standard for every cocktail on the menu,” he says.

Got a resolution to drink more mindfully? Locally? Adventurously? We checked in with a few bartenders who are resolved to help you do all that in 2020.

Lily Dromgoole, bar manager at Bukowski Tavern, Cambridge

Eliminating plastic straws was just the start of Lily’s green initiatives. For her, sustainability means connecting with the community, from giving food startups opportunities to use Bukowski’s kitchen to buying from local farms. “I’m using more fresh herbs at the bar and the unique ingredients we get from small farmers really elevate cocktails,” she says. Of course, nothing’s more local than ingredients grown in-house. Chef Brian Poe is testing his green thumb, growing microgreens and other produce that might wind up in a drink.

Melissa Benson, bar director at The Emory, Boston

Every year, Melissa’s personal resolution is to “be a better pen-pal.” This year she’s considering how that fits into her professional life. “I wanna translate that into connecting better with my guests. We’re all so stuck on our phones, but really everyone just wants a personal collection,” she says. “I’ve been paying attention to what guests are asking for and working to accommodate in a way that makes sense for our bar programs.”

Brian Callahan, beverage director at Big Heart Hospitality, Boston (Tiger Mama, Fool’s Errand, Sweet Cheeks)

Inspired by a friend’s tales of a recent visit to bars in Japan, where attention to detail is something of a sport, Brian is easing off “crazy ingredients” and training his sight on the quintessential classics. “The Japanese give so much attention to detail, and that’s something I wanna explore,” he says. “When a guest comes in and orders a Manhattan, I want to know I’ve exhausted all my resources to make the best Manhattan I possibly can.”

Cody Dieh, beverage manager at Catalyst, Cambridge

Workers’ rights and environmental impact in bars and restaurants have been major topics of discussion of late. With that in mind, Cody casts his view to where products come from. “I want to explore and build up brands that have initiatives that go beyond just sales and build up brands that care a little more,” he says. As an example, he cites Casa Azul Tequila, which institutes community programs.

