Serves 4 for dessert or as part of a brunch

The big "torn" Austrian pancakes called Kaiserschmarrn or Kaiserschmarren, named for Emperor Franz Joseph I, are popular in Austria, Bavaria, and neighboring countries. Some of the translations for the Austrian name are "Emperor's mess," "Emperor's trifle," or "shredded pancake." To make a fluffy version with a custardy center, the pancake batter has beaten egg whites folded in. It's dotted with raisins and flavored with rum, cooked in a large skillet, then cut into pieces and sprinkled generously with sugar in the final minutes of cooking, which crisps the edges. It's a fun, easy dish for breakfast, brunch, or dessert (in which case, prepare the batter up to several hours ahead and keep refrigerated; whisk and cook as directed). This recipe will serve four for brunch with other dishes, but two hearty appetites can make it disappear. Kaiserschmarrn are extraordinarily good pancakes.

4 eggs ⅔ cup milk 2 tablespoons dark rum 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup flour Pinch of salt 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 2½ tablespoons unsalted butter ¼ cup raisins Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling) Applesauce, fruit sauce, or jam (for serving)

1. Have on hand a heavy-based 12-inch skillet with a lid.

2. Separate the eggs, dropping the whites into the bowl of an electric mixer and the yolks into another bowl that will hold all the batter.

3. Whisk the milk into the yolks, then whisk in the rum, vanilla, and flour until blended.

4. Beat the egg whites at medium-high speed until frothy. Add the salt and 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Beat at high speed until the whites form soft peaks. Fold the whites into the yolk mixture until just combined.

5. Set the skillet over medium heat and add 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter. When it is melted and bubbling, swirl the pan so the butter goes partly up the sides of the pan. Pour in the pancake batter. Sprinkle with raisins. Cover the skillet and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the bottom is golden brown. After 5 minutes, check the pancake by lifting up an edge every 30 seconds or so to make sure the bottom isn't getting too browned. The top of the pancake will not be set.

6. Using a dull knife, cut the pancake into quarters. Use a large metal spatula to flip the pieces over. Don't worry if the pieces don't look even. You'll be cutting them more later. Cook, uncovered, for 1 minute, or until the bottom is beginning to brown.

7. Using the edge of the spatula or two dull knives, cut or tear the pancake into 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces. Cut the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter into small pieces and add them to the pan. Sprinkle the pieces with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Gently toss the pieces with a spatula for about 1 minute to crisp them. The pancake pieces should be tender and slightly custardy in the center so take care not to overcook them. Remove from the heat.

8. Sprinkle the torn pancake with confectioners' sugar and serve in the pan, or transfer to a serving plate and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Serve with applesauce, fruit sauce, or jam.

Lisa Zwirn