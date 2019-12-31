Serves 4

Full of good nutrition and relatively few calories, these roasted vegetable bowls are just what you need to start the year on the right foot. Each bowl contains carrots, parsnips, onion, kale, and chickpeas. To prep the carrots and parsnips, cut them on a diagonal into large slices; when you get to the fat end, halve that part lengthwise and then keep cutting on an angle. The exact shape isn't important, as long as all of the pieces are relatively similar in size. Toss the vegetables with olive oil, cumin, mustard seeds, and dill before spreading them out on a large rimmed baking sheet (called a half-sheet). It's OK if the vegetables are sort of crowded -- that will help them steam a bit before they brown. If you don't have a half-sheet pan, use two smaller rimmed baking sheets. In the meantime, saute kale and garlic with a can of chickpeas, then stir together a simple yogurt sauce with lemon and chives. The bowls will serve 4 for lunch or a light dinner. For heartier appetites, spoon the vegetables over brown rice or quinoa.

3 large carrots, cut on a diagonal into 1/2-inch pieces 3 medium parsnips, cut on a diagonal into 1/2-inch pieces 1 large onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges 4 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon mustard seeds ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill Salt and black pepper, to taste ½ large bunch fresh kale, stemmed, leaves torn 2 cloves garlic, sliced 1 tablespoon water 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained ¾ cup plain Greek yogurt Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a half-sheet pan or 2 smaller rimmed baking sheets.

2. In a bowl, toss the carrots, parsnips, and onion with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, cumin, mustard seeds, red pepper, dill, salt, and pepper. Spread the vegetables on the sheet pan.

3. Roast the vegetables for 1 hour, turning occasionally, or until tender when pierced with a skewer and beginning to brown.

4. Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the kale and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add the water, and cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the kale is wilted. Stir in the chickpeas, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until warmed through. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

5. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, lemon rind and juice, chives, salt, and black pepper.

6. In a large bowl, toss the roasted vegetables with the kale and chickpeas; divide among 4 shallow bowls. Drizzle the yogurt sauce over the top or serve it on the side.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick