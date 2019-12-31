Serves 4

All that feasting was nice while it lasted, but we can all probably agree that it's time to turn the calendar to January with something healthy on the supper table. Don't worry, you won't be sacrificing any flavor in this crunchy salad of poached chicken breasts, thinly sliced cabbage, cucumbers, and carrots spiked with refreshing mint and cilantro. Toasted cashews add some richness, and a miso-ginger dressing perks everything up. This quick method of poaching chicken breasts, common in Vietnamese cooking, keeps the meat moist and tender. The idea is to cook the breasts in chicken broth or water flavored with onion and fresh ginger. Once the liquid comes to a boil, quickly turn the heat down to let the chicken simmer gently for just a few minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let the chicken rest in the hot broth. It will continue to cook from the residual heat, and that adds to the nice texture and keeps the chicken from drying out. Strain the cooking liquid to make soup for those chilly days when a warming bowl is all you want.

SALAD

½ cup unsalted cashews 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (about 1 pound) 3 cups chicken stock or water, or more as needed 1 piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger root, thinly sliced 2 thick slices of onion Salt, to taste 2 Persian cucumbers, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced ½ Napa cabbage, thinly sliced 1 carrot, grated ½ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves ½ cup packed fresh mint leaves

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

2. In a small baking dish, spread the cashews and toast for 8 to 10 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly browned.

3. In a medium saucepan, place the chicken breasts side by side. Add enough stock or water to cover the chicken by 1 inch. Add the ginger, onion, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, skim the liquid to remove any skum. Immediately reduce the heat to low. Set on a lid askew. Simmer gently for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Cover the pan and let the chicken cook in the residual heat of the broth for 10 to 15 minutes, or until it is no longer pink in the center. Transfer the chicken to a plate to cool. Slice or shred the chicken. Reserve the broth for soup or another use.

4. In a bowl, combine the chicken, cucumbers, cabbage, carrot, cilantro, and mint.

DRESSING

3 tablespoons water 3 tablespoons lime juice, or more to taste 1 tablespoon white, yellow, or red miso 1 tablespoon soy sauce 2 teaspoons honey 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, chopped 1 small clove garlic, chopped ½ cup olive oil 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil 4 scallions, thinly sliced (for garnish)

1. In a blender, combine the water, lime juice, miso, soy sauce, honey, ginger, and garlic. Puree until smooth.

2. Set the blender to low speed and remove the insert in the lid. Add the olive oil and sesame oil in a thin stream. Taste for seasoning, and add more lime juice, if you like.

3. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss gently, and divide among 4 plates. Garnish with scallions.

Sally Pasley Vargas