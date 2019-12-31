The California company Be Home, which offers handmade products made responsibly, puts out sturdy 8- and 10-ounce glass tumblers that have an attractive ripple at the base and a familiar sage/aqua tinge ($10 and $12). That’s because they’re produced from recycled soda bottles, and old Coca-Cola bottles are in the mix. Handcrafted by Bolivian glassblowers, each has a subtle variation. If you’re tired of the ones in your kitchen cabinet, or only a few in a set have survived and you need to replenish, the environmentally friendly glassware is sturdy enough for everyday use for water, juice, or a gin and tonic. But they also look unique on a table set for a dinner party. Available at Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-3510, or go to www.greentailtable.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND