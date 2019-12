The Eliot Congregational Church in Roxbury, an anchor in the community, was facing a financial dilemma, and the pastor and congregation were at a standstill. Ultimately, he came up with a solution to bring college students in with ideas that might save this church. Visually, that was challenging to show since the meeting had already happened. I was walking up and down the aisles of a Sunday service in December 2018 and saw this baby being lifted up by his great uncle. It felt like a moment that spoke of generations and family and what this church could mean in people’s lives to come. The photo wound up being used with the story when it was published the following June.

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff