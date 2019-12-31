Now that the holiday feasts are behind us, it’s time to lighten the menu. But that shouldn’t mean sacrificing taste. Flavorful cilantro and mint leaves tossed in a hot, sour, salty, and slightly sweet dressing are the base for a tangle of thinly sliced grilled skirt steak in our Thai Beef Salad. Chopped hazelnuts add body to the panko breading of our chicken cutlets, which we pair with a simple salad of arugula and sliced fennel. And an aromatic paste of sriracha and oyster sauce seasons lean cod, which cooks easily and evenly with gentle steam heat.

These recipes are part of a partnership between Christopher Kimball and the cooks at Milk Street and the Globe Magazine’s Cooking column.

Thai Beef Salad

Makes 4 servings

A very hot skillet is essential to developing the flavorful crust on the meat. Rubbing the uncooked steak with sugar increases the char. Fish sauce varies in potency from brand to brand; start with 1 tablespoon and taste for strength.

Don’t ignore the steak’sgrain: Cutting with it results in tough slices; cutting against the grain shortens the muscle fibers, producing tender, juicy meat.

1 large shallot, sliced into very thin rings (about ⅓ cup)

3 tablespoons lime juice (about 2 limes)

4 teaspoons packed brown sugar, divided

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon ground white pepper

1½ pounds skirt steak, trimmed and cut into 2 to 3 pieces

Canola oil

1 to 2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1½ cups (about 7 ounces) red or yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro, plus cilantro sprigs to garnish (optional)

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh mint

In a large bowl, combine the shallots and lime juice and let sit for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons of the sugar, the salt, and the white pepper. Pat the steak dry with paper towels, then rub it all over with the sugar-salt mixture, and cut it into 4 to 6 pieces.

Set the pan over medium-high heat, add 1 teaspoon of canola oil, and heat until smoking, about 5 minutes. Sear the steak in batches until charred, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer the steak to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, add 1 tablespoon of the fish sauce, the pepper flakes, and the remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar to the shallot-lime juice mixture and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Taste, then add additional fish sauce, if desired. Thinly slice the steak against the grain, then transfer to the bowl along with any accumulated juices. Add the tomatoes, cilantro, and mint and stir. Transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

Hazelnut-Crusted Chicken Cutlets With Arugula and Fennel Salad

Makes 4 servings

Hazelnut-crusted chicken cutlets with arugula and fennel salad. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Chicken cutlets are boneless, skinless breasts that have been halved horizontally; look for cutlets that weigh 5 to 6 ounces each. We pound the cutlets between sheets of plastic wrap to an even ¼-inch thickness before seasoning, which allows them to cook quickly and evenly. If your cutlets are already ¼-inch thick, skip this step.

We coat the cutlets with a blend of chopped hazelnuts and panko bread crumbs, creating a crunchy contrast to the tender meat. Don’t worry about removing the hazelnut skins; they won’t make a difference in the finished dish.

½ cup hazelnuts, finely chopped

⅓ cup panko bread crumbs

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

½ cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped, divided

Four 5- to 6-ounce chicken breast cutlets, pounded to an even ¼-inch thickness

⅓ cup grape seed or other neutral oil

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

5-ounce container (6 cups) baby arugula

½ medium fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 medium shallot, halved and thinly sliced

1 lemon, cut into wedges

In a wide, shallow dish, stir together the hazelnuts, panko, and 1½ teaspoons salt. Season the cutlets on both sides with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of the tarragon, pressing it into the chicken to adhere. One at a time, add the cutlets to the hazelnut-panko mixture and coat both sides. Place the cutlets on a large plate.

Set a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, add the grape seed oil, and heat until shimmering. Add the cutlets in a single layer and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip the cutlets and cook until the second sides are golden, about another 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil, vinegar, remaining tarragon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the arugula, fennel, and shallot, then toss. Serve the cutlets with the salad and lemon wedges on the side.

Steamed Fish With Shiitake Mushrooms

Makes 4 servings

Steamed fish with shiitake mushrooms. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

For a little spice, drizzle the plated fish fillets with a little chili oil before sprinkling with the scallions. Or, garnish with toasted sesame seeds. Serve with steamed or stir-fried greens and jasmine rice.

Don't uncover the pot before 8 minutes of steaming has elapsed. Opening the lid releases steam and cools the pot.

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

8 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Four 6-ounce skinless cod, haddock, or halibut fillets (each about 1-inch thick)

8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon packed light or dark brown sugar

2 scallions, thinly sliced

In a shallow bowl or pie plate, whisk together the oyster sauce, sriracha, oil, garlic, ginger, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Add the fillets and turn to coat, gently rubbing in the sauce. Add the mushrooms and toss until evenly coated. Marinate at room temperature for about 10 minutes.

Place a steamer basket in a large Dutch oven. Add enough water to fill the bottom of pot without touching the basket. Remove the basket. Cover the pot and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat.

Meanwhile, mist the steamer basket with cooking spray. Arrange the fish in a layer in the basket and top the fillets with the mushrooms, evenly arranging everything. Return the basket to the pot, cover, and steam over medium until the fish flakes easily, 8 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, sugar, the remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and ¼ cup water. When the fish is done, use a thin metal spatula to transfer the fillets and mushrooms to a platter. Sprinkle with the scallions and serve with the sauce on the side.









