An 81-year-old woman who was struck by a car Tuesday morning in Arlington has potentially life-threatening injuries, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement.

At 6:50 a.m., Arlington Police responded to a report that a pedestrian was hit by a car in the area of Chestnut Street and Chestnut Terrace, Acting Chief of Police Julie Flaherty said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the statement. She was struck by a 48-year-old Saugus man driving a 2017 Ford Explorer, police said. The man’s name has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said. The investigation is being led by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS). No charges have been filed in the case.