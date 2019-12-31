According to an English translation of the statement, Ortiz extended holiday wishes to Medina and said he hoped all Dominicans enjoy good fortune in 2020.

Medina’s office publicized the visit by releasing a statement Monday and posting a video to the president’s official website.

Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently returned to his native Dominican Republic and visited President Danilo Medina, whom he counts among his friends.

Video footage and a still photo from the visit show Ortiz looking debonair in sunglasses, a jet-black blazer, dark collared shirt and white pants.

The joyous meeting was a marked contrast from a June incident in Santo Domingo, when Ortiz narrowly escaped death after being shot in the back at close range in the patio area of a popular local night spot.

Advertisement

Authorities have arrested a number of suspects in connection with the shooting, including the suspected gunman, but questions remain about a possible motive.

Dominican officials initially said Ortiz was targeted in a botched hit job, without disclosing why the assailants would want to kill the national hero. But they later reversed course, saying the revered former slugger was mistakenly targeted by a gunman trying to shoot another person.

Ortiz spent a lengthy period of recovery at Mass. General and has since returned to the spotlight, joining the Fox broadcast team for the World Series in October and holding his annual charity golf tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. the following month.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.