An 83-year-old Billerica man died in a single-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury early Tuesday morning, State Police said in a statement.

Gary Pike apparently lost control of the 2002 Ford Focus he was driving westbound on Route 290 and struck a guardrail, according to the statement.

State Police received reports around 2:30 a.m. of a crash with injuries near mile marker 12.6 in Shrewsbury, and troopers met Shrewsbury EMS at the scene, according to the statement.