An 83-year-old Billerica man died in a single-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury early Tuesday morning, State Police said in a statement.
Gary Pike apparently lost control of the 2002 Ford Focus he was driving westbound on Route 290 and struck a guardrail, according to the statement.
State Police received reports around 2:30 a.m. of a crash with injuries near mile marker 12.6 in Shrewsbury, and troopers met Shrewsbury EMS at the scene, according to the statement.
The emergency responders found the crashed Focus and saw that Pike was seriously injured, State Police said. Pike was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and later pronounced dead.
State Police are investigating the crash.
